Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Morgan Stanley Direct Lending (NYSE:MSDL) Price Target to $20.00

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending (NYSE:MSDL – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would indicate a potential downside of 0.20% from the stock’s current price.

NYSE MSDL opened at $20.04 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.48. Morgan Stanley Direct Lending has a 1 year low of $19.28 and a 1 year high of $24.18.

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending (NYSE:MSDL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $103.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.02 million. Morgan Stanley Direct Lending had a net margin of 54.89% and a return on equity of 12.69%. As a group, research analysts expect that Morgan Stanley Direct Lending will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSDL. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley Direct Lending by 377.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 123,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,449,000 after purchasing an additional 97,893 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley Direct Lending by 3.9% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,850,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,192,000 after purchasing an additional 70,076 shares during the last quarter. ASB Consultores LLC purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley Direct Lending during the third quarter worth about $1,589,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley Direct Lending during the third quarter worth about $510,000. Finally, Fountainhead AM LLC purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley Direct Lending during the third quarter worth about $515,000.

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Fund is a business development company. It is a non-diversified, externally managed specialty finance company focused on lending to middle-market companies. Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Fund is based in NEW YORK.

