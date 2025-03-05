Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Morgan Stanley Direct Lending (NYSE:MSDL) Price Target to $20.00

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending (NYSE:MSDL – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would indicate a potential downside of 0.20% from the stock’s current price.
Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Stock Performance
NYSE MSDL opened at $20.04 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.48. Morgan Stanley Direct Lending has a 1 year low of $19.28 and a 1 year high of $24.18.
Morgan Stanley Direct Lending (NYSE:MSDL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $103.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.02 million. Morgan Stanley Direct Lending had a net margin of 54.89% and a return on equity of 12.69%. As a group, research analysts expect that Morgan Stanley Direct Lending will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Morgan Stanley Direct Lending
About Morgan Stanley Direct Lending
Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Fund is a business development company. It is a non-diversified, externally managed specialty finance company focused on lending to middle-market companies. Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Fund is based in NEW YORK.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Morgan Stanley Direct Lending
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- GitLab: Get In While It’s Down—Big Rebound Ahead
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Tesla Stock: Finding a Bottom May Take Time
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- Duolingo: This Beaten-Down Stock Is About to Rally 38%
Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley Direct Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.