Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Shares Sold by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 57.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 18,587 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WY. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 12.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 35,755,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,210,694,000 after acquiring an additional 4,035,048 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,407,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,063,463,000 after purchasing an additional 761,757 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Weyerhaeuser by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,534,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $659,422,000 after purchasing an additional 217,510 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,852,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $247,793,000 after purchasing an additional 249,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 5.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,740,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $295,940,000 after buying an additional 454,095 shares during the last quarter. 82.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE WY opened at $30.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.99, a PEG ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.80. Weyerhaeuser has a 12 month low of $26.73 and a 12 month high of $36.27.

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 3.86%. Analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This is a boost from Weyerhaeuser’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is presently 152.73%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WY. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Cibc World Mkts upgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

