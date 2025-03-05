WhiteHorse Finance (WHF) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF – Get Free Report) is expected to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, March 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.40 per share and revenue of $22.43 million for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:WHF opened at $10.88 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.96. WhiteHorse Finance has a 12 month low of $9.45 and a 12 month high of $13.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $252.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.18 and a beta of 1.25.

Several research firms have recently commented on WHF. Oppenheimer cut shares of WhiteHorse Finance from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of WhiteHorse Finance from $10.00 to $9.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of WhiteHorse Finance in a research report on Friday, November 8th.

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc is business development company, non-diversified, closed end management company specializing in originating senior secured loans, lower middle market, growth capital industries. It invests in broadline retail, office services and supplies, building products, health care services, health care supplies, research and consulting services, application software, home furnishings, specialized consumer services, data processing and outsourced services, leisure facilities, cable, and satellite.

