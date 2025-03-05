Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on WSR. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Whitestone REIT from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Whitestone REIT in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.045 dividend. This is a boost from Whitestone REIT’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. Whitestone REIT’s dividend payout ratio is 131.71%.
About Whitestone REIT
Whitestone REIT (NYSE: WSR) is a community-centered real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, owns, operates, and develops open-air, retail centers located in some of the fastest growing markets in the country: Phoenix, Austin, Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston and San Antonio. Our centers are convenience focused: merchandised with a mix of service-oriented tenants providing food (restaurants and grocers), self-care (health and fitness), services (financial and logistics), education and entertainment to the surrounding communities.
