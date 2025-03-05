William Blair Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX)

William Blair reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning,RTT News reports.

Biodesix Stock Up 1.0 %

BDSX stock opened at $0.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.74 million, a P/E ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Biodesix has a 52 week low of $0.64 and a 52 week high of $2.04.

Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. Biodesix had a negative net margin of 66.84% and a negative return on equity of 275.79%. The business had revenue of $20.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.92 million. Equities analysts forecast that Biodesix will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Biodesix news, CEO Scott Hutton sold 83,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.92, for a total value of $76,967.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 701,947 shares in the company, valued at $645,791.24. The trade was a 10.65 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In the last quarter, insiders sold 128,702 shares of company stock valued at $118,406. Corporate insiders own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AIGH Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Biodesix by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 6,179,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,455,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of Biodesix in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $10,849,000. Birchview Capital LP grew its position in shares of Biodesix by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Birchview Capital LP now owns 5,581,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,539,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Biodesix by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 4,332,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,628,000 after buying an additional 771,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samjo Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Biodesix in the 4th quarter valued at $3,790,000. 20.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Biodesix, Inc operates as a data-driven diagnostic solutions company in the United States. The company offers blood-based lung tests, including Nodify XL2 and Nodify CDT tests, together marketed as part of Nodify Lung Nodule Risk Assessment testing strategy, to assess the risk of lung cancer and help in identifying the appropriate treatment pathway and help physicians in reclassifying risk of malignancy in patients with suspicious lung nodules.

