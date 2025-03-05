World Kinect Co. (NYSE:WKC) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank lowered its position in shares of World Kinect Co. (NYSE:WKC – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,899 shares of the company’s stock after selling 663 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in World Kinect were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Highland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in World Kinect by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 8,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in World Kinect during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in World Kinect during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Quarry LP raised its stake in World Kinect by 3,600.0% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in World Kinect by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 7,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on World Kinect from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, World Kinect has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.80.

World Kinect Stock Down 2.8 %

NYSE:WKC opened at $28.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 26.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.22 and a 200-day moving average of $28.64. World Kinect Co. has a 52 week low of $21.38 and a 52 week high of $31.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

World Kinect (NYSE:WKC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $9.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.57 billion. World Kinect had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 0.16%. Analysts predict that World Kinect Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

World Kinect Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. World Kinect’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.15%.

About World Kinect

World Kinect Corporation operates as an energy management company in the United States, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. This segment also offers fuel management, price risk management, ground handling, dispatch services, and trip planning services, such as flight planning and scheduling, weather reports and overflight permits; payment and processing services; and operates a web-based marketplace platform.

