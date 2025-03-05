Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) Earns Outperform Rating from Wedbush

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by equities researchers at Wedbush in a research report issued on Monday,RTT News reports. They currently have a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush’s target price suggests a potential upside of 363.71% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on YMAB. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Brookline Capital Management assumed coverage on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.89.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Trading Down 4.4 %

Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock opened at $4.96 on Monday. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $4.25 and a 12-month high of $18.19. The stock has a market cap of $222.15 million, a P/E ratio of -9.19 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.67.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02). Y-mAbs Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 24.61% and a negative net margin of 28.22%. The firm had revenue of $26.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Y-mAbs Therapeutics will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 50.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,209,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,909,000 after purchasing an additional 405,169 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 433.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 69,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,000 after purchasing an additional 56,244 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 6.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 813,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,699,000 after purchasing an additional 47,846 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Finally, Caligan Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 105.3% in the third quarter. Caligan Partners LP now owns 1,195,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,718,000 after purchasing an additional 613,175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.85% of the company’s stock.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It offers DANYELZA, a monoclonal antibody in combination with granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory high-risk neuroblastoma in the bone or bone marrow.

