YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on YPF. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price (up from $30.00) on shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Citigroup lowered YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $33.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $59.50 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, YPF Sociedad Anónima has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.16.

NYSE YPF opened at $33.49 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.90. YPF Sociedad Anónima has a one year low of $16.18 and a one year high of $47.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $13.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.88.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YPF. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 2,145,571 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $91,208,000 after acquiring an additional 450,935 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima during the 4th quarter worth $89,009,000. Duquesne Family Office LLC raised its stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 292.4% during the 4th quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC now owns 1,687,716 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $71,745,000 after buying an additional 1,257,616 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,587,869 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $67,500,000 after buying an additional 467,793 shares during the period. Finally, North of South Capital LLP increased its holdings in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. North of South Capital LLP now owns 1,236,984 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $52,584,000 after purchasing an additional 191,486 shares in the last quarter. 10.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

YPF Sociedad Anónima, an energy company, engages in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. Its upstream operations include the exploration, exploitation, and production of crude oil, and natural gas. The company’s downstream operations include petrochemical production and crude oil refining; transportation and distribution refined and petrochemical products; commercialization of crude oil, petrochemical products, and specialties.

