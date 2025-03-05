Zeta Global (NYSE:ZETA) Given New $27.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Zeta Global (NYSE:ZETA – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Zeta Global from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Zeta Global from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Zeta Global from $32.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Zeta Global in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Zeta Global from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.86.

Zeta Global Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zeta Global

Zeta Global stock opened at $16.86 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Zeta Global has a 12 month low of $9.97 and a 12 month high of $38.20. The company has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.08, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.17.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Zeta Global by 3,885.7% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. grew its position in shares of Zeta Global by 60.9% in the 4th quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 1,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Zeta Global by 2,902.0% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,451 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zeta Global in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Zeta Global by 244.1% in the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 1,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

About Zeta Global

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company’s Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry’s opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

