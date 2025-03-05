Zeta Global (NYSE:ZETA) Shares Down 4.7% on Analyst Downgrade

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE:ZETA – Get Free Report) shares fell 4.7% during trading on Tuesday after The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on the stock from $30.00 to $27.00. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Zeta Global traded as low as $15.68 and last traded at $15.79. 2,850,923 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 6,107,915 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.57.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ZETA. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Zeta Global from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price (up from $35.00) on shares of Zeta Global in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Zeta Global from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Zeta Global in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Zeta Global from $32.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zeta Global currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.86.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Optiver Holding B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Zeta Global by 60.9% during the 4th quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 1,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Zeta Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zeta Global by 244.1% during the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 1,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Zeta Global in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Zeta Global in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 87.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.62.

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company’s Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry’s opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

