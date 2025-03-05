Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank lessened its holdings in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Free Report) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 189 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Zillow Group by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Zillow Group by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. True Vision MN LLC boosted its holdings in Zillow Group by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. True Vision MN LLC now owns 7,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 19,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,478,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

Z has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Zillow Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Baird R W raised Zillow Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, KeyCorp raised Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.00.

Z stock opened at $74.43 on Wednesday. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.45 and a 1 year high of $89.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $78.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.96. The firm has a market cap of $18.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -158.36, a PEG ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 2.03.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.48). Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 5.01% and a negative return on equity of 2.12%. On average, research analysts predict that Zillow Group, Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 3,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.78, for a total transaction of $251,071.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,166 shares in the company, valued at $4,732,201.48. This represents a 5.04 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jeremy Hofmann sold 1,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.98, for a total value of $136,987.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 99,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,443,782.76. The trade was a 1.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 99,098 shares of company stock worth $7,911,237. Insiders own 23.76% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

