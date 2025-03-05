ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM – Get Free Report) is anticipated to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, March 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.47 per share and revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE:ZIM opened at $19.33 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.67. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has a 12-month low of $9.08 and a 12-month high of $30.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.74.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ZIM. Fearnley Fonds downgraded ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Clarkson Capital raised shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $16.50 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.04.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

