ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.
ZW Data Action Technologies Price Performance
Shares of CNET stock opened at $1.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 million, a PE ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. ZW Data Action Technologies has a twelve month low of $1.43 and a twelve month high of $4.53.
About ZW Data Action Technologies
