12,843 Shares in Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYK) Purchased by Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LBTYK. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in Liberty Global in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Liberty Global by 124.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB purchased a new stake in Liberty Global in the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its holdings in Liberty Global by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 3,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty Global in the 4th quarter worth about $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Liberty Global in a report on Friday, January 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ LBTYK opened at $12.13 on Thursday. Liberty Global Ltd. has a 52 week low of $10.83 and a 52 week high of $22.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.22.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $6.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $7.19. Liberty Global had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 23.09%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Nicholas V. Tompras sold 57,000 shares of Liberty Global stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.94, for a total transaction of $737,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $209,019.82. This trade represents a 77.92 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 9.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Liberty Global Profile

Liberty Global Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as WiFi features, security, anti-virus, firewall, spam protection, smart home services, online storage solutions, and web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.

