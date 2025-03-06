13,209 Shares in Epsilon Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ:EPSN) Acquired by Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Epsilon Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ:EPSN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Epsilon Energy in the third quarter valued at $54,000. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Epsilon Energy by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 28,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 5,275 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Epsilon Energy by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 86,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 4,288 shares during the period. De Lisle Partners LLP grew its stake in Epsilon Energy by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. De Lisle Partners LLP now owns 146,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after buying an additional 18,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Epsilon Energy by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 243,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after acquiring an additional 24,437 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EPSN stock opened at $6.71 on Thursday. Epsilon Energy Ltd. has a 12-month low of $4.90 and a 12-month high of $6.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.91. The company has a market capitalization of $146.66 million, a PE ratio of 26.84 and a beta of 0.33.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 13th will be paid a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. Epsilon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

Epsilon Energy Ltd., a North American onshore independent natural gas and oil company, engages in the acquisition, development, gathering, and production of natural oil and gas reserves in the United States. The company operates through Upstream and Gathering System segments. It has natural gas production in the Marcellus Shale in Pennsylvania; and oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas production in the Permian Basin in Texas and New Mexico, and Anadarko Basin in Oklahoma.

