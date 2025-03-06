1847 (OTCMKTS:EFSH) Trading Up 4% – Time to Buy?

1847 Holdings LLC (OTCMKTS:EFSH – Get Free Report) shares were up 4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.13 and last traded at $0.13. Approximately 224,897 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 2,218,335 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.12.

Get 1847 alerts:

1847 Stock Up 4.0 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.86.

Institutional Trading of 1847

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in 1847 stock. Heights Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of 1847 Holdings LLC (OTCMKTS:EFSH – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 236,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000. Heights Capital Management Inc. owned 0.93% of 1847 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 6.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

1847 Company Profile

1847 Holdings LLC engages in the acquisition and management of small businesses in different industries. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Appliances, Construction, and Automotive Supplies. The Retail and Appliances segment provides a wide variety of appliance services including sales, delivery, installation, service and repair, extended warranties, and financing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for 1847 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1847 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.