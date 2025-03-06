22,032 Shares in SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:KCE) Purchased by Proficio Capital Partners LLC

Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:KCE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 22,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,034,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meitav Investment House Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF by 11,880.5% in the 4th quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 263,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,294,000 after acquiring an additional 261,371 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at about $9,844,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,771,000. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,633,000. Finally, TigerOak Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,041,000.

KCE opened at $132.88 on Thursday. SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $103.87 and a 12 month high of $149.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $528.86 million, a P/E ratio of 23.23 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.40.

The SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR KBW Capital Markets ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Capital Markets Select Industry Index. The S&P Capital Markets Select Industry Index is a float-adjusted, modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of the United States publicly traded companies that do business as broker dealers, asset managers, trust and custody banks or exchanges.

