23,493 Shares in Magnera Corp (NYSE:MAGN) Bought by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Magnera Corp (NYSE:MAGN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 23,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Magnera in the fourth quarter valued at about $101,000. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Magnera in the fourth quarter valued at about $295,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in shares of Magnera in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Carlson Capital L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Magnera in the fourth quarter valued at about $954,000. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council bought a new stake in shares of Magnera in the fourth quarter valued at about $172,000. 76.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Magnera from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th.

Magnera stock opened at $20.08 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $710.83 million, a PE ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 1.67. Magnera Corp has a 12 month low of $15.80 and a 12 month high of $29.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.45.

Magnera (NYSE:MAGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported ($1.69) EPS for the quarter. Magnera had a negative net margin of 6.97% and a negative return on equity of 10.62%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.25) earnings per share.

In other news, CEO Curt Begle bought 23,786 shares of Magnera stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.08 per share, for a total transaction of $501,408.88. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $507,311.28. This represents a 8,495.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Carl J. Rickertsen bought 20,000 shares of Magnera stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.33 per share, with a total value of $406,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 21,306 shares in the company, valued at $433,150.98. This trade represents a 1,531.39 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Magnera’s purpose is to better the world with new possibilities made real. By continuously co-creating and innovating with our partners, we develop original material solutions that make a brighter future possible. With a breadth of technologies and a passion for what we create, Magnera’s solutions propel our customers’ goals forward and solve end-users’ problems, every day.

