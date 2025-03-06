A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of A10 Networks from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. BWS Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of A10 Networks in a report on Wednesday, February 5th.

A10 Networks Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSE:ATEN opened at $20.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.57 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.86. A10 Networks has a 12 month low of $12.27 and a 12 month high of $21.90.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.03. A10 Networks had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 23.44%. Equities analysts predict that A10 Networks will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ATEN. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in A10 Networks by 2.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,171,077 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $45,790,000 after purchasing an additional 62,015 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in shares of A10 Networks by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 2,479,989 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $45,632,000 after purchasing an additional 249,145 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of A10 Networks by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,820,512 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,498,000 after purchasing an additional 31,697 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of A10 Networks by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,677,206 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,868,000 after purchasing an additional 14,764 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of A10 Networks by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,501,332 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,625,000 after purchasing an additional 45,868 shares during the period. 98.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A10 Networks, Inc provides networking solutions in the Americas, Japan, rest of Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Thunder Application Delivery Controller that provides advanced server load balancing; Thunder Carrier Grade Networking, which provides standards-compliant address and protocol translation services between varying types of internet protocol addresses; Thunder Secure Sockets Layer (SSL) Insight that decrypts SSL-encrypted traffic and forwards it to a third-party security device for deep packet inspection; and Thunder Convergent Firewall, which addresses multiple critical security capabilities in one package.

