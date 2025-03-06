Adlai Nortye Ltd. (NASDAQ:ANL) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Adlai Nortye Ltd. (NASDAQ:ANL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a decrease of 13.6% from the January 31st total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of Adlai Nortye stock opened at $2.36 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.28. Adlai Nortye has a 52 week low of $1.85 and a 52 week high of $17.48.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Adlai Nortye in a research report on Monday, November 11th.

About Adlai Nortye

Adlai Nortye Ltd., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of cancer therapies in the United States and Mainland China. Its lead product is AN2025, a pan-phosphoinositide 3-kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent or metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinomas.

