AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) Reaches New 1-Year Low After Earnings Miss

AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $135.17 and last traded at $141.90, with a volume of 963436 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $142.63.

Get AeroVironment alerts:

The aerospace company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $188.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.80 million. AeroVironment had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 8.12%. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AVAV shares. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on AeroVironment from $220.00 to $146.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on AeroVironment from $230.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of AeroVironment in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $202.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AeroVironment

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AeroVironment by 120.2% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 185 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AeroVironment in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AeroVironment in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Colonial Trust Advisors purchased a new position in AeroVironment during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Accredited Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AeroVironment during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 86.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AeroVironment Trading Down 4.4 %

The company has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.98 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.61 and a quick ratio of 3.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $164.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $184.37.

AeroVironment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (SUAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS) segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AeroVironment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AeroVironment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.