Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) Short Interest Update

Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 909,300 shares, a decline of 18.1% from the January 31st total of 1,110,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 331,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Get Agilysys alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Agilysys from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Agilysys from $125.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Agilysys from $145.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Agilysys from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Agilysys currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Agilysys

Agilysys Stock Up 1.9 %

Agilysys stock opened at $81.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.14. Agilysys has a twelve month low of $74.03 and a twelve month high of $142.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $102.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.08. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 102.01 and a beta of 0.93.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The software maker reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $69.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.15 million. Agilysys had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 8.45%. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Agilysys will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Kaufman 2012 Descendants Trust sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.34, for a total transaction of $977,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 315,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,132,175.84. This represents a 2.32 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 67,500 shares of company stock worth $8,496,000. 19.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Agilysys

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGYS. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Agilysys by 117.4% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 337 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Agilysys by 109.0% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 370 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Agilysys by 381.8% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 424 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in shares of Agilysys in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agilysys during the 4th quarter worth $64,000. 88.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Agilysys Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Agilysys, Inc operates as a developer and marketer of software-enabled solutions and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers software solutions fully integrated with third party hardware and operating systems; cloud applications, support, and maintenance; subscription and maintenance; and professional services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Agilysys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilysys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.