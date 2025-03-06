Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Posted by on Mar 6th, 2025

Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:APIGet Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,160,000 shares, a growth of 20.0% from the January 31st total of 1,800,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,490,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days. Currently, 3.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Bank of America upgraded Agora from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $3.10 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 16th.

Read Our Latest Report on API

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Agora

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Agora by 0.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 610,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after buying an additional 2,791 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in Agora by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 58,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 4,207 shares during the period. Clearline Capital LP lifted its position in Agora by 4.0% during the third quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 127,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 4,975 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Agora by 1,988.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 7,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 6,960 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in Agora by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 119,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 8,724 shares during the period. 40.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Agora Stock Up 5.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:API opened at $5.55 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.15, a current ratio of 6.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Agora has a 52-week low of $1.65 and a 52-week high of $6.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.03. The company has a market capitalization of $511.72 million, a P/E ratio of -11.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.37.

About Agora

(Get Free Report)

Agora, Inc operates in real-time engagement technology business in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers real-time engagement platform-as-a-services providing developers with application programming interfaces to embed real-time voice, video, interactive live-streaming, chat, whiteboard, and artificial intelligence capabilities into their applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Agora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.