Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,160,000 shares, a growth of 20.0% from the January 31st total of 1,800,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,490,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days. Currently, 3.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Separately, Bank of America upgraded Agora from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $3.10 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 16th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Agora by 0.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 610,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after buying an additional 2,791 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in Agora by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 58,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 4,207 shares during the period. Clearline Capital LP lifted its position in Agora by 4.0% during the third quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 127,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 4,975 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Agora by 1,988.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 7,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 6,960 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in Agora by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 119,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 8,724 shares during the period. 40.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:API opened at $5.55 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.15, a current ratio of 6.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Agora has a 52-week low of $1.65 and a 52-week high of $6.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.03. The company has a market capitalization of $511.72 million, a P/E ratio of -11.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.37.

Agora, Inc operates in real-time engagement technology business in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers real-time engagement platform-as-a-services providing developers with application programming interfaces to embed real-time voice, video, interactive live-streaming, chat, whiteboard, and artificial intelligence capabilities into their applications.

