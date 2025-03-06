Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,160,000 shares, a growth of 20.0% from the January 31st total of 1,800,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,490,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days. Currently, 3.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Separately, Bank of America upgraded Agora from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $3.10 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 16th.
Shares of NASDAQ:API opened at $5.55 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.15, a current ratio of 6.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Agora has a 52-week low of $1.65 and a 52-week high of $6.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.03. The company has a market capitalization of $511.72 million, a P/E ratio of -11.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.37.
Agora, Inc operates in real-time engagement technology business in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers real-time engagement platform-as-a-services providing developers with application programming interfaces to embed real-time voice, video, interactive live-streaming, chat, whiteboard, and artificial intelligence capabilities into their applications.
