Agrify Co. (NASDAQ:AGFY) Short Interest Up 22.4% in February

Agrify Co. (NASDAQ:AGFY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,500 shares, a growth of 22.4% from the January 31st total of 33,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 118,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 4.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

NASDAQ AGFY opened at $18.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.10. Agrify has a 1-year low of $2.71 and a 1-year high of $84.44. The company has a market cap of $27.78 million, a PE ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 10.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.76.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marathon Partners Equity Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agrify during the 4th quarter worth approximately $174,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new position in Agrify during the fourth quarter worth approximately $321,000. SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Agrify during the fourth quarter worth $692,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Agrify during the fourth quarter worth about $841,000. Finally, Rip Road Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in Agrify in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,953,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.98% of the company’s stock.

Agrify Corporation offers hardware and software cultivation and extraction solutions for the cannabis and hemp industry in the United States. It offers vertical farming units and Agrify Insights Software-as-a-Service software; integrated grow racks and LED grow lights; and non-proprietary products designed, engineered, and manufactured by third parties, such as air cleaning systems and pesticide-free surface protection products.

