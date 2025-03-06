Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) Position Cut by QRG Capital Management Inc.

QRG Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Free Report) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,304 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 675 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Air Lease were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Air Lease alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AL. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in Air Lease in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Air Lease by 2,018.9% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,246 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Air Lease by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,309 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its position in Air Lease by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 2,655 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its position in Air Lease by 20.0% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,345 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. 94.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on AL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Air Lease from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Air Lease in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.50.

Air Lease Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AL opened at $46.83 on Thursday. Air Lease Co. has a one year low of $39.43 and a one year high of $52.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.22 and a 200-day moving average of $46.62. The company has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of 14.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The transportation company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.44. Air Lease had a return on equity of 8.01% and a net margin of 15.65%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Air Lease Co. will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Air Lease Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Air Lease’s payout ratio is currently 26.43%.

About Air Lease

(Free Report)

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. It sells aircraft from its fleet to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors. The company provides fleet management services to investors and owners of aircraft portfolios.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.