Airship AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AISP) Short Interest Update

Airship AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AISP – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900,000 shares, a growth of 26.6% from the January 31st total of 2,290,000 shares. Approximately 15.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,720,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Airship AI in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th.

Insider Activity at Airship AI

Institutional Trading of Airship AI

In other news, CFO Mark E. Scott sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.25, for a total transaction of $137,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CTO Yanda Ma sold 60,000 shares of Airship AI stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.45, for a total value of $387,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 112,000 shares of company stock valued at $626,200 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 57.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AISP. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in Airship AI by 150.6% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 4,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,482 shares during the period. Kieckhefer Group LLC purchased a new stake in Airship AI in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Airship AI by 1,982.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 26,095 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Airship AI by 70.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 12,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Airship AI during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,000. 5.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Airship AI Stock Up 10.1 %

Shares of AISP opened at $3.60 on Thursday. Airship AI has a 52 week low of $1.90 and a 52 week high of $14.32. The stock has a market cap of $126.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 0.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.59.

About Airship AI

Airship AI Holdings, Inc offers AI-driven video, sensor, and data management surveillance platform in the United States. The company provides Airship Acropolis OS, an IP and analog video surveillance; Airship Command, a suite of visualization tools that allows users to view data and evidence ingested from the edge; and Airship Outpost for high-definition recording with user defined low-bit rate video stream encoding.

