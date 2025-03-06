Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 713,000 shares, an increase of 23.7% from the January 31st total of 576,400 shares. Currently, 27.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 363,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Get Aligos Therapeutics alerts:

Institutional Trading of Aligos Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Aligos Therapeutics by 48.5% during the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 325,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,948,000 after acquiring an additional 106,187 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Aligos Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $2,751,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Aligos Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $1,218,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aligos Therapeutics by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after buying an additional 3,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Drive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aligos Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $916,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.43% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Aligos Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, November 7th.

Aligos Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ ALGS opened at $14.40 on Thursday. Aligos Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $6.76 and a 12 month high of $46.80. The company has a market capitalization of $51.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 2.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.55.

Aligos Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs in viral and liver diseases. Its drug candidate, ALG-055009, a small molecule THR-ß agonist that is in the Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aligos Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aligos Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.