Amalgamated Bank Acquires 2,680 Shares of Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR)

Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR – Free Report) by 50.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,961 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,680 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Archer Aviation were worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Archer Aviation by 272.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 427,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 312,440 shares during the last quarter. HBK Investments L P bought a new position in shares of Archer Aviation during the third quarter worth approximately $6,818,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Archer Aviation by 253.4% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 51,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 36,840 shares during the period. Yarbrough Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Archer Aviation during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,039,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in Archer Aviation by 12,656.1% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 106,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 105,425 shares during the period. 59.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ACHR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Archer Aviation from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Archer Aviation from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Archer Aviation from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Archer Aviation from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Archer Aviation from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.61.

Insider Buying and Selling at Archer Aviation

In other news, major shareholder N.V. Stellantis purchased 751,879 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.65 per share, with a total value of $4,999,995.35. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 60,486,841 shares in the company, valued at $402,237,492.65. This trade represents a 1.26 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tosha Perkins sold 49,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.70, for a total transaction of $379,402.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,789,449.20. The trade was a 17.49 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,046,926 shares of company stock valued at $8,695,783 in the last 90 days. 9.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Archer Aviation Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ACHR opened at $8.13 on Thursday. Archer Aviation Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.82 and a twelve month high of $12.48. The company has a quick ratio of 6.03, a current ratio of 6.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.34. The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of -6.16 and a beta of 3.13.

Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.10. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Archer Aviation Inc. will post -1.32 EPS for the current year.

About Archer Aviation

Archer Aviation Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designs, develops, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft for use in urban air mobility. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc The company is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Featured Stories

