American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Get American Realty Investors alerts:

American Realty Investors Stock Down 2.8 %

NYSE ARL opened at $14.16 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 8.52, a quick ratio of 8.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.56. The company has a market capitalization of $228.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.75 and a beta of 0.63. American Realty Investors has a 1-year low of $12.51 and a 1-year high of $22.77.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Realty Investors

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARL. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in American Realty Investors by 257.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in American Realty Investors by 112.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of American Realty Investors by 1,262.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 4,507 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of American Realty Investors by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 4,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of American Realty Investors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $396,000.

American Realty Investors Company Profile

American Realty Investors, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, owns, and manages multifamily and commercial real estate properties in the Southern United States. It operates through two segments, Residential and Commercial. The company leases apartment units to residents; and office, industrial, and retail space to various for-profit businesses, as well as local, state, and federal agencies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American Realty Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Realty Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.