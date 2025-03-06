American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,333 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 730 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in American Water Works by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,523 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 102,736 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,024,000 after buying an additional 2,366 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 54,021 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,677,000 after buying an additional 2,269 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 122,958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,981,000 after buying an additional 18,143 shares during the period. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $990,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the period. 86.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AWK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on American Water Works from $147.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on American Water Works from $129.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $151.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.57.

AWK opened at $137.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $26.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.69. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $113.34 and a 52 week high of $150.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $126.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The utilities provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 22.44%. On average, research analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.765 per share. This represents a $3.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.77%.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

