Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) Price Target Raised to $542.00

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $507.00 to $542.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 6.36% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on AMP. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $560.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group cut shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $580.00 to $570.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $415.00 to $442.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $625.00 price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ameriprise Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $514.89.

Ameriprise Financial Price Performance

Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $509.57 on Tuesday. Ameriprise Financial has a 12-month low of $385.74 and a 12-month high of $582.05. The stock has a market cap of $48.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.41, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $538.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $516.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $9.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.16 by $0.20. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 69.35%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial will post 38.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Robert Francis Sharpe, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $523.12, for a total value of $523,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,231,200. The trade was a 9.09 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 4,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $539.07, for a total transaction of $2,499,128.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,237 shares in the company, valued at $3,901,249.59. This represents a 39.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,636 shares of company stock valued at $6,263,989 in the last ninety days. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ameriprise Financial

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. 83.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

