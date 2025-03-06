Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Short Interest Update

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,030,000 shares, a decline of 13.8% from the January 31st total of 8,160,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,530,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Analog Devices Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ ADI opened at $229.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $218.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $221.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.07. Analog Devices has a 1 year low of $182.57 and a 1 year high of $247.10.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 16.75%. Analog Devices’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Analog Devices will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.99 per share. This is a positive change from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 4th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 126.11%.

Analog Devices announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 18th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to purchase up to 9.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.49, for a total transaction of $2,154,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,737,116.67. The trade was a 31.27 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Analog Devices

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,081 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH raised its position in Analog Devices by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 25,899 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,503,000 after acquiring an additional 3,774 shares during the period. Menard Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $128,965,000. Finally, Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $138,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Williams Trading set a $245.00 price target on Analog Devices in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $235.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 price target (up previously from $245.00) on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Analog Devices from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $255.41.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ADI

Analog Devices Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.