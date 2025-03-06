Analysts Issue Forecasts for SMP Q2 Earnings

Get Standard Motor Products alerts:

Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP – Free Report) – Analysts at Roth Capital issued their Q2 2026 EPS estimates for shares of Standard Motor Products in a research report issued on Monday, March 3rd. Roth Capital analyst S. Stember expects that the auto parts company will post earnings of $1.34 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Standard Motor Products’ current full-year earnings is $3.08 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Standard Motor Products’ Q3 2026 earnings at $1.67 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $0.54 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Standard Motor Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

Standard Motor Products Stock Down 0.4 %

SMP opened at $28.15 on Tuesday. Standard Motor Products has a 52 week low of $26.09 and a 52 week high of $35.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $611.47 million, a PE ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 0.52.

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.10. Standard Motor Products had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The company had revenue of $343.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.50 million.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Standard Motor Products

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SMP. Probity Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Standard Motor Products by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 10,671 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its holdings in Standard Motor Products by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 45,660 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after buying an additional 1,388 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Standard Motor Products by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 11,900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Standard Motor Products by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 36,364 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 11,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Standard Motor Products by 270.1% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 48,293 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after acquiring an additional 35,245 shares during the period. 81.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Standard Motor Products

In related news, VP Ray Nicholas sold 4,730 shares of Standard Motor Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.11, for a total value of $161,340.30. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 46,385 shares in the company, valued at $1,582,192.35. The trade was a 9.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Standard Motor Products Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Standard Motor Products’s payout ratio is 100.81%.

Standard Motor Products Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes replacement automotive parts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Vehicle Control, Temperature Control, and Engineered Solutions segments. The company provides components for the ignition, emissions, and fuel delivery systems, such as air injection and induction components, air management valves, regulators and solenoids, exhaust gas recirculation components, fuel injectors and related components, fuel valves, ignition coils, connectors and sockets, modules, pumps, relays and fuses, starting and charging system parts, and vapor and purge components.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Motor Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Motor Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.