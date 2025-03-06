Analysts Offer Predictions for QuickLogic Q1 Earnings

Get QuickLogic alerts:

QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Northland Capmk issued their Q1 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for QuickLogic in a report released on Sunday, March 2nd. Northland Capmk analyst G. Richard anticipates that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of ($0.04) for the quarter. Northland Capmk currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for QuickLogic’s current full-year earnings is ($0.29) per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for QuickLogic’s Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.00 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $0.03 EPS.

QUIK has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com upgraded QuickLogic to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of QuickLogic in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.60 target price on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of QuickLogic from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.53.

QuickLogic Stock Performance

Shares of QUIK opened at $6.35 on Tuesday. QuickLogic has a 52-week low of $5.56 and a 52-week high of $20.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.50 and a beta of 1.39.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in QUIK. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of QuickLogic during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in QuickLogic by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,645 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,197 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of QuickLogic by 5,067.5% during the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 10,955 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 10,743 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of QuickLogic in the fourth quarter worth approximately $141,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in QuickLogic by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,091 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 3,773 shares during the period. 31.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About QuickLogic

(Get Free Report)

QuickLogic Corporation operates as a fabless semiconductor company in the United States. The company offers embedded FPGA intellectual property, low power, multicore semiconductor system-on-chips, discrete FPGAs, and AI software; and end-to-end artificial intelligence/machine learning solution with accurate sensor algorithms using AI technology.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for QuickLogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuickLogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.