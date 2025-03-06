Analysts Set W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) PT at $62.38

W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $62.88.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on WPC shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of W. P. Carey from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WPC. National Pension Service bought a new position in shares of W. P. Carey during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Maia Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of W. P. Carey during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new position in shares of W. P. Carey during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of W. P. Carey during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of W. P. Carey during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 73.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE WPC opened at $65.02 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. W. P. Carey has a 12-month low of $52.91 and a 12-month high of $65.45. The firm has a market cap of $14.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.11, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.97.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.41%. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 168.42%.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,424 net lease properties covering approximately 173 million square feet and a portfolio of 89 self-storage operating properties as of December 31, 2023.

