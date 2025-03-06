Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) Short Interest Update

Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,860,000 shares, an increase of 19.6% from the January 31st total of 9,080,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,160,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.4 days. Approximately 16.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Get Angi alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Angi from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Angi from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Angi in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Angi from $1.70 to $2.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Angi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.05.

Get Our Latest Report on Angi

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Angi Stock Up 0.6 %

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Angi by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 50,920 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 7,340 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Angi by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 28,439 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 7,944 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Angi by 1,255.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,401 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 15,191 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Angi during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Angi by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 88,476 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 17,605 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANGI opened at $1.62 on Thursday. Angi has a 52 week low of $1.49 and a 52 week high of $2.92. The firm has a market cap of $805.58 million, a P/E ratio of 20.25 and a beta of 1.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.14.

Angi Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Angi Inc connects home service professionals with consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ads and Leads, Services, and International. It provides consumers with tools and resources to help them find local, pre-screened and customer-rated service professionals, matches consumers with independently established home services professionals.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Angi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Angi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.