Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) Short Interest Update

Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,860,000 shares, an increase of 19.6% from the January 31st total of 9,080,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,160,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.4 days. Approximately 16.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Angi from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Angi from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Angi in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Angi from $1.70 to $2.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Angi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.05.
Shares of ANGI opened at $1.62 on Thursday. Angi has a 52 week low of $1.49 and a 52 week high of $2.92. The firm has a market cap of $805.58 million, a P/E ratio of 20.25 and a beta of 1.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.14.
Angi Inc connects home service professionals with consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ads and Leads, Services, and International. It provides consumers with tools and resources to help them find local, pre-screened and customer-rated service professionals, matches consumers with independently established home services professionals.
