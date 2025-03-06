Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Shares Purchased by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 196.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in AON were worth $868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get AON alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AON. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in AON by 19.7% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its position in AON by 4.3% during the third quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,241,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AON during the third quarter valued at $79,000. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AON during the third quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its position in AON by 915.4% during the third quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 9,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,369,000 after buying an additional 8,779 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

AON Stock Performance

NYSE:AON opened at $404.18 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $375.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $365.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The company has a market cap of $87.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.93. Aon plc has a twelve month low of $268.06 and a twelve month high of $412.97.

AON Announces Dividend

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $4.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.25 by $0.17. AON had a net margin of 16.91% and a return on equity of 70.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.89 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 17.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.675 per share. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AON has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of AON from $394.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of AON from $372.00 to $384.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of AON from $411.00 to $414.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of AON from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $407.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of AON from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $386.21.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AON

AON Company Profile

(Free Report)

Aon Plc engages in the provision of risk, health, and wealth solutions. It focuses on risk capital including claim management, reinsurance, risk analysis, management, retention, and transfer; and human capital involving analytics, health and benefits, investments, pensions and retirement, talent and rewards, and workplace wellbeing.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.