Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR) Stock Price Down 0.4% Following Insider Selling

Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0.4% during trading on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $7.80 and last traded at $7.95. Approximately 7,282,687 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 32,930,102 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.98.

Specifically, General Counsel Eric Lentell sold 43,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.70, for a total transaction of $332,871.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 53,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $409,832.50. The trade was a 44.82 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Mark Mesler sold 62,258 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.70, for a total value of $479,386.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 630,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,852,871.10. The trade was a 8.99 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In related news, CTO Thomas Paul Muniz sold 99,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.70, for a total transaction of $764,024.80. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,131,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,712,111.10. The trade was a 8.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ACHR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Archer Aviation from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Archer Aviation from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.50 price target on shares of Archer Aviation in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Archer Aviation from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Archer Aviation from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.61.

Archer Aviation Stock Up 1.8 %

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.34. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.16 and a beta of 3.13. The company has a current ratio of 6.03, a quick ratio of 6.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.10. Equities research analysts expect that Archer Aviation Inc. will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Archer Aviation

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Planning increased its stake in Archer Aviation by 74.1% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 28,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 12,278 shares during the period. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Archer Aviation during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Intellectus Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Archer Aviation by 1.3% in the third quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 919,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,790,000 after purchasing an additional 11,800 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Archer Aviation in the third quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Archer Aviation by 5.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,830,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,547,000 after purchasing an additional 94,430 shares in the last quarter. 59.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Archer Aviation

Archer Aviation Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designs, develops, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft for use in urban air mobility. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc The company is headquartered in San Jose, California.

