AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) Earns Overweight Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $30.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target points to a potential downside of 11.24% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ASTS. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of AST SpaceMobile from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of AST SpaceMobile from $44.70 to $40.20 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.98.

AST SpaceMobile Stock Up 18.1 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AST SpaceMobile

ASTS opened at $33.80 on Tuesday. AST SpaceMobile has a fifty-two week low of $1.97 and a fifty-two week high of $39.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 5.80 and a quick ratio of 5.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.53. The company has a market capitalization of $9.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.94 and a beta of 1.62.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ASTS. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 17.4% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of AST SpaceMobile in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 106.3% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Americana Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 27,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 1,326 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

AST SpaceMobile Company Profile

AST SpaceMobile, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides access to a space-based cellular broadband network for smartphones in the United States. Its SpaceMobile service provides cellular broadband services to end-users who are out of terrestrial cellular coverage. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

