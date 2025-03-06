AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) Earns Overweight Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $30.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target points to a potential downside of 11.24% from the company’s current price.
A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ASTS. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of AST SpaceMobile from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of AST SpaceMobile from $44.70 to $40.20 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.98.
AST SpaceMobile Stock Up 18.1 %
Institutional Investors Weigh In On AST SpaceMobile
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ASTS. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 17.4% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of AST SpaceMobile in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 106.3% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Americana Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 27,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 1,326 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.95% of the company’s stock.
AST SpaceMobile Company Profile
AST SpaceMobile, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides access to a space-based cellular broadband network for smartphones in the United States. Its SpaceMobile service provides cellular broadband services to end-users who are out of terrestrial cellular coverage. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.
