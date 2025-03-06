AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday after UBS Group raised their price target on the stock from $31.00 to $38.00. The stock had previously closed at $28.61, but opened at $30.12. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. AST SpaceMobile shares last traded at $32.32, with a volume of 6,090,210 shares.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of AST SpaceMobile in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank boosted their target price on AST SpaceMobile from $40.20 to $47.90 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.98.
Read Our Latest Report on AST SpaceMobile
Institutional Trading of AST SpaceMobile
AST SpaceMobile Stock Up 18.1 %
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.53. The company has a market capitalization of $9.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.94 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 5.80 and a current ratio of 5.80.
About AST SpaceMobile
AST SpaceMobile, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides access to a space-based cellular broadband network for smartphones in the United States. Its SpaceMobile service provides cellular broadband services to end-users who are out of terrestrial cellular coverage. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than AST SpaceMobile
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- Corporate Crawl: Where Business Trips Turn Into Party Nights
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- CrowdStrike’s Growth Remains Strong—Buy While It’s Down
- Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Pulls Back After Shaky Guidance
- Is Advanced Micro Devices Stock Slide Over?
Receive News & Ratings for AST SpaceMobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AST SpaceMobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.