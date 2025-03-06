Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) Hits New 12-Month High on Strong Earnings

Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $25.06 and last traded at $24.59, with a volume of 421822 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.96.

The aerospace company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $208.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.91 million. Astronics had a positive return on equity of 6.94% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on ATRO. Truist Financial increased their price target on Astronics from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered Astronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Astronics by 328.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 45,313 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $883,000 after purchasing an additional 34,730 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Astronics by 367.2% in the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 56,072 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 44,070 shares in the last quarter. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new stake in Astronics during the third quarter worth $756,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Astronics during the third quarter worth $212,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Astronics by 108.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 92,954 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,811,000 after acquiring an additional 48,328 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.68% of the company’s stock.

Astronics Stock Up 24.8 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.67 and a 200 day moving average of $18.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $878.38 million, a P/E ratio of -131.10 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Astronics Company Profile

Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defense, and electronics industries in the United States, rest of North America, Asia, Europe, South America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems, electrical power generation systems, distribution and seat motions systems, aircraft structures, avionics products, system certification, and other products.

See Also

