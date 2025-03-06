AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC) Short Interest Update

AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 158,700 shares, an increase of 19.8% from the January 31st total of 132,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 99,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Get AudioCodes alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AudioCodes

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Senvest Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AudioCodes by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 2,601,756 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,341,000 after buying an additional 21,308 shares during the period. Value Base Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of AudioCodes during the 4th quarter valued at about $19,665,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of AudioCodes by 55.4% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 527,768 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,187,000 after buying an additional 188,074 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of AudioCodes by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 230,526 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,245,000 after buying an additional 12,090 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AudioCodes by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 190,338 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after buying an additional 30,611 shares during the period. 68.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AudioCodes Price Performance

NASDAQ AUDC opened at $10.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $325.13 million, a P/E ratio of 21.52 and a beta of 0.80. AudioCodes has a 1-year low of $7.70 and a 1-year high of $13.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.92.

AudioCodes Announces Dividend

AudioCodes ( NASDAQ:AUDC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. AudioCodes had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 6.32%. On average, equities research analysts expect that AudioCodes will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. AudioCodes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AUDC. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on AudioCodes from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. StockNews.com raised AudioCodes from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on AudioCodes from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AUDC

About AudioCodes

(Get Free Report)

AudioCodes Ltd. provides advanced communications software, products, and productivity solutions for the digital workplace worldwide. The company offers solutions, products, and services for unified communications, contact centers, hosted business services, Voice.AI, and service provider businesses. Its products include session border controllers, life cycle management solutions, VoIP network routing solutions, media gateways and servers, multi-service business routers, IP phones solutions, and value-added applications, as well as professional services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AudioCodes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AudioCodes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.