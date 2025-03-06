Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) Price Target Cut to $18.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by Citigroup from $22.00 to $18.00 in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.26% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on AVTR. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Avantor from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective (down from $26.00) on shares of Avantor in a report on Monday, February 10th. Barclays decreased their target price on Avantor from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Avantor from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective (down previously from $29.00) on shares of Avantor in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

Avantor Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSE AVTR opened at $15.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $10.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.30. Avantor has a 12 month low of $15.37 and a 12 month high of $28.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.18 and a 200-day moving average of $22.47.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. Avantor had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 12.17%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Avantor will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP James Bramwell sold 3,758 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total transaction of $65,877.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,531,753.87. This represents a 4.12 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Steven W. Eck sold 4,907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total transaction of $86,019.71. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $711,788.12. The trade was a 10.78 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVTR. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Avantor by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 188,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,980,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Avantor by 2.1% in the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 24,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Avantor by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 8,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Avantor by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 99,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after buying an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in Avantor by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 6,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. 95.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Avantor Company Profile

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

