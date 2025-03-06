Bank of New York Mellon Corp Lowers Stock Position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,037,478 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,496 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $53,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GLDM. First Community Trust NA purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of GLDM opened at $57.90 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.11. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a fifty-two week low of $42.28 and a fifty-two week high of $58.47.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Company Profile

The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.