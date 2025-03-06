Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 12,161 Shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its holdings in shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,137,245 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 12,161 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in FormFactor were worth $50,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get FormFactor alerts:

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of FormFactor by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 5,510 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in FormFactor by 99.4% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of FormFactor by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 5,995 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in FormFactor by 63.8% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP increased its stake in FormFactor by 131.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 920 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

FormFactor Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FORM opened at $32.38 on Thursday. FormFactor, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.97 and a 1 year high of $63.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.38 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.61 and a quick ratio of 3.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.54.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FormFactor ( NASDAQ:FORM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.14). FormFactor had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 5.93%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that FormFactor, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on FORM. Citigroup upgraded shares of FormFactor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. B. Riley cut shares of FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of FormFactor from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of FormFactor in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of FormFactor from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FormFactor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.50.

Get Our Latest Research Report on FORM

Insider Activity at FormFactor

In other FormFactor news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.98, for a total transaction of $155,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 518,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,212,338.38. This trade represents a 0.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FormFactor Profile

(Free Report)

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, China, Europe, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, and internationally.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FORM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FormFactor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FormFactor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.