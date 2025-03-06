Barclays Has Lowered Expectations for Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) Stock Price

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Barclays from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 5.16% from the company’s current price.

Get Gaming and Leisure Properties alerts:

GLPI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $49.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $53.25 to $57.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.04.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on GLPI

Gaming and Leisure Properties Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of GLPI stock opened at $50.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.99. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a one year low of $41.80 and a one year high of $52.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 11.35 and a quick ratio of 11.35.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $389.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.54 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 51.65% and a return on equity of 17.41%. Sell-side analysts expect that Gaming and Leisure Properties will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director E Scott Urdang sold 5,000 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.72, for a total transaction of $248,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 145,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,256,783.16. The trade was a 3.31 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Matthew Demchyk sold 6,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.45, for a total transaction of $323,838.55. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,179,490.45. This trade represents a 12.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 49,161 shares of company stock valued at $2,425,521. Company insiders own 4.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gaming and Leisure Properties

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2,547.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 142.2% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. CKW Financial Group boosted its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 75.0% in the 4th quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. 91.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc engages in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements. The company was founded on February 13, 2013 and is headquartered in Wyomissing, PA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.