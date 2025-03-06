BARK (NYSE:BARK) Trading Up 5.3% – Time to Buy?

BARK, Inc. (NYSE:BARK – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 5.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.69 and last traded at $1.69. 576,731 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 26% from the average session volume of 776,650 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.60.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BARK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on BARK from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of BARK from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Lake Street Capital set a $3.00 price objective on shares of BARK in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th.

BARK Stock Up 5.3 %

The stock has a market cap of $294.73 million, a P/E ratio of -8.87 and a beta of 1.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.79.

BARK (NYSE:BARK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.02). BARK had a negative return on equity of 15.34% and a negative net margin of 6.47%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BARK, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of BARK

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BARK. United Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in BARK in the 3rd quarter valued at about $153,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of BARK in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BARK during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in BARK by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,004,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 84,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in BARK in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 28.76% of the company’s stock.

BARK Company Profile

BARK Inc, a dog-centric company, provides products, services, and content for dogs. It operates in two segments, Direct to Consumer and Commerce. The company serves dogs through monthly subscription services. It is also involved in the design of playstyle-specific toys, satisfying treats, personal meal plans with supplements, and dog-first experiences designed to foster health and happiness of dogs everywhere.

