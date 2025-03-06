Barrington Research Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI)

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Barrington Research in a research report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $16.00 price objective on the auto parts company’s stock. Barrington Research’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 170.04% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Stoneridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th.

Stoneridge Stock Up 10.7 %

SRI opened at $5.93 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $164.05 million, a P/E ratio of -21.94 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.96. Stoneridge has a fifty-two week low of $4.11 and a fifty-two week high of $18.57.

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The auto parts company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.36). Stoneridge had a negative net margin of 0.81% and a negative return on equity of 0.42%. The business had revenue of $218.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.61 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Stoneridge will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Stoneridge by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 48,478 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 2,274 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stoneridge by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 619,028 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,882,000 after purchasing an additional 2,543 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Stoneridge by 65.2% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,791 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 2,679 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Stoneridge by 25.7% in the third quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 13,873 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 2,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Stoneridge by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,021 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 3,490 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.07% of the company’s stock.

Stoneridge, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic systems, components, and modules for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

