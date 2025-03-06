Best Automotive Stocks To Follow Now – March 4th

Get alerts:

NVIDIA, Tesla, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, Bank of America, and Salesforce are the five Automotive stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Automotive stocks are shares of companies involved in designing, manufacturing, and selling vehicles and their components. These stocks offer investors exposure to the automotive industry’s innovations, economic cycles, and evolving consumer preferences. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Automotive stocks within the last several days.

NVIDIA (NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Shares of NVIDIA stock traded up $1.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $115.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 204,205,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,825,813. NVIDIA has a 1-year low of $75.61 and a 1-year high of $153.13. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 trillion, a PE ratio of 45.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $133.68 and a 200 day moving average of $132.06.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded down $14.65 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $270.00. The company had a trading volume of 65,796,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,788,102. The stock has a market cap of $868.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.72, a PEG ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Tesla has a 12 month low of $138.80 and a 12 month high of $488.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $382.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $318.01.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSM)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock traded up $5.93 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $178.90. The stock had a trading volume of 16,559,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,043,758. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a 1 year low of $125.78 and a 1 year high of $226.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $204.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $191.73. The company has a market capitalization of $927.83 billion, a PE ratio of 25.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.06.

Bank of America (BAC)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

BAC traded down $2.70 on Tuesday, hitting $42.86. 37,148,465 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,622,370. The firm has a market capitalization of $325.94 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Bank of America has a 52 week low of $34.15 and a 52 week high of $48.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.67.

Salesforce (CRM)

Salesforce, Inc. provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Shares of Salesforce stock traded down $8.57 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $284.50. 4,103,101 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,750,805. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $328.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $308.16. Salesforce has a 1-year low of $212.00 and a 1-year high of $369.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $272.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.31.

