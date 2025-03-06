Best Bitcoin Stocks To Watch Today – March 4th

Get alerts:

iShares Bitcoin Trust, MARA, Core Scientific, Riot Platforms, CleanSpark, Iris Energy, and TeraWulf are the seven Bitcoin stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Bitcoin stocks refer to publicly traded companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue or value from activities related to bitcoin, such as mining, trading, or providing crypto-related financial services. They offer investors a way to gain exposure to the bitcoin market through the stock market rather than purchasing bitcoin directly. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Bitcoin stocks within the last several days.

iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT)

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

Shares of IBIT stock traded down $1.24 on Tuesday, hitting $47.66. The stock had a trading volume of 33,742,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,656,270. iShares Bitcoin Trust has a 1 year low of $28.23 and a 1 year high of $61.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $55.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.93.

Read Our Latest Research Report on IBIT

MARA (MARA)

NASDAQ MARA traded up $0.26 on Tuesday, hitting $14.05. 26,196,306 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,509,172. MARA has a fifty-two week low of $12.05 and a fifty-two week high of $30.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.45. The company has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 17.67 and a beta of 5.76. The company has a quick ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MARA

Core Scientific (CORZ)

Core Scientific, Inc. provides digital asset mining services in North America. It operates through two segments, Mining and Hosting. The company offers blockchain infrastructure, software solutions, and services; and operates data center mining facilities. It also mines digital assets for its own account; and provides hosting services for other large bitcoin miners, which include deployment, monitoring, trouble shooting, optimization, and maintenance of its customers' digital asset mining equipment.

CORZ stock traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.55. 15,818,038 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,881,876. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.34. Core Scientific has a 1-year low of $2.61 and a 1-year high of $18.63. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.75.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CORZ

Riot Platforms (RIOT)

Riot Platforms, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a bitcoin mining company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Bitcoin Mining, Data Center Hosting, and Engineering. It also provides co-location services for institutional-scale bitcoin mining companies; critical infrastructure and workforce for institutional-scale miners to deploy and operate their miners; operation of data centers; and maintenance/management of computing capacity.

NASDAQ RIOT traded down $0.48 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,236,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,605,555. Riot Platforms has a twelve month low of $6.36 and a twelve month high of $15.87. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.43 and a beta of 4.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.36.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RIOT

CleanSpark (CLSK)

CleanSpark, Inc. operates as a bitcoin miner in the Americas. It owns and operates data centers that primarily run on low-carbon power. Its infrastructure supports Bitcoin, a digital commodity and a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company was formerly known as Stratean Inc. and changed its name to CleanSpark, Inc.

Shares of CLSK traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $7.64. The company had a trading volume of 11,086,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,754,706. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.93 and a beta of 4.24. CleanSpark has a 12-month low of $7.24 and a 12-month high of $24.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.07.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CLSK

Iris Energy (IREN)

Iris Energy Limited owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

IREN stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.33. 9,697,832 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,489,754. Iris Energy has a 52-week low of $4.15 and a 52-week high of $15.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.19.

Read Our Latest Research Report on IREN

TeraWulf (WULF)

Shares of TeraWulf stock traded down $0.24 on Tuesday, hitting $3.43. 19,405,049 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,566,059. TeraWulf has a 52-week low of $1.57 and a 52-week high of $9.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.22 and its 200 day moving average is $5.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.08 and a beta of 2.59.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WULF

Further Reading